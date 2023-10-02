Police: Serial burglar arrested in Tigard

Tigard stolen car keys / fobs
Tigard stolen car keys / fobs(Tigard Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of at least 10 burglaries in Tigard.

According to a statement from the Tigard Police Department, 30-year-old Trey Huggett from Gresham, is now in jail on 26 criminal charges – most of them felonies.

Investigators believe it’s likely he is connected to additional cases as well, and more charges may be pending.

Sunday morning around 5 a.m., Tigard Police officers got information about a stolen car in the 9300 block of SW Maplewood drive and found Huggett there, asleep inside the stolen car and recognized him as the suspect in several recent burglary and stolen car cases.

Police said he was arrested, and found with a stolen handgun, burglary tools and other stolen property, including roughly 100 car key fobs.

Investigators believe Huggett targeted dealerships and other commercial properties to gain access to the keys.

Huggett was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges including aggravated theft, felon in possession of a weapon, attempting to elude an officer x2, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x6, burglary x5, theft x3, identity theft, forgery, criminal trespass x2, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Kaiser pharmacy workers walk off job, cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches

Latest News

Taylor Tomlinson talks about her standup career, upcoming show in Portland
raw sewage
Sewage discharged into Willamette River due to equipment malfunction
8 overdose at Portland park
8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
HNN File Image
Man kills girlfriend, himself in Albany home