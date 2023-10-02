Police: Serial burglar arrested in Tigard

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of at least 10 burglaries in Tigard.

According to a statement from the Tigard Police Department, 30-year-old Trey Huggett from Gresham, is now in jail on 26 criminal charges – most of them felonies.

Investigators believe it’s likely he is connected to additional cases as well, and more charges may be pending.

Sunday morning around 5 a.m., Tigard Police officers got information about a stolen car in the 9300 block of SW Maplewood drive and found Huggett there, asleep inside the stolen car and recognized him as the suspect in several recent burglary and stolen car cases.

Police said he was arrested, and found with a stolen handgun, burglary tools and other stolen property, including roughly 100 car key fobs.

Investigators believe Huggett targeted dealerships and other commercial properties to gain access to the keys.

Huggett was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges including aggravated theft, felon in possession of a weapon, attempting to elude an officer x2, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x6, burglary x5, theft x3, identity theft, forgery, criminal trespass x2, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.

