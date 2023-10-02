Puppies found abandoned along Hillsboro road ready for adoption

Murphy and Monty
Murphy and Monty(Indigo Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two puppies who were abandoned in Hillsboro this summer are now ready to find their forever home.

The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10, in bushes near the Salvation Army on Cypress Street. Officials say the puppies were extremely undernourished.

The puppies were taken to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter to be cared for.

The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10
The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10(Washington County Animal Services)

Indigo Rescue says no one ever came forward as the owner of the puppies.

The puppies - named Murphy and Monty - are now healthy. Officials say both have been neutered and are ready to be adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs can visit Indigo Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Kaiser pharmacy workers to walk off job cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
Kaiser pharmacy workers walk off job, cite ‘unfair labor practices’ by hospital
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Travis Barisich
46-year-old man killed in SE Portland identified

Latest News

raw sewage
Sewage discharged into Willamette River due to equipment malfunction
8 overdose at Portland park
8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
HNN File Image
Man kills girlfriend, himself in Albany home
Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex