Puppies found abandoned along Hillsboro road ready for adoption

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two puppies who were abandoned in Hillsboro this summer are now ready to find their forever home.

The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10, in bushes near the Salvation Army on Cypress Street. Officials say the puppies were extremely undernourished.

The puppies were taken to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter to be cared for.

The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10 (Washington County Animal Services)

Indigo Rescue says no one ever came forward as the owner of the puppies.

The puppies - named Murphy and Monty - are now healthy. Officials say both have been neutered and are ready to be adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs can visit Indigo Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.