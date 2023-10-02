Rainy Monday ahead!

Good morning! Most of Oregon & southwest Washington is starting off with dry weather early on this Monday. That’ll change later this morning as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Rain will spread over the Washington & northern Oregon Coast before sunrise, and should move into the metro area by mid-morning. Before you take off for work, cover up anything outside you don’t want getting wet. Today will be a pretty wet day for areas located along & west of the Cascades. Our western valleys should pick up 0.25-0.50″ of rain, with greater totals possible along the coast, Coast Range & Cascades. Rain will transition to showers this evening, & the showers should taper off overnight. Afternoon temperatures should only reach the mid 50s.

Tomorrow & the remainder of the week will be dry as high pressure expands over the West Coast. It’ll take a couple of days for the big warm up to arrive. Expect to see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday should start with some low clouds, but we’ll clear out to sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach about 70 degrees.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday will be our warmest days of the week as high pressure builds overhead. A dry east wind will also develop between Thursday afternoon & Friday, with gusts up to 20-30 mph. Luckily the rain we are receiving today should keep fire danger pretty low. That being said, our air will turn much drier. Considering the sunshine & dry air in place, temperatures will likely rise into the low 80s (about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year). Wind will settle down Saturday into Sunday, and high temps should cool into the 70s to end the weekend. The next round of rain should arrive around Monday to Tuesday of next week.

Have a great workweek!

