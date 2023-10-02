Sewage discharged into Willamette River due to equipment malfunction

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An estimated 11,000 gallons of sewages was discharged into the Willamette River overnight near the Morrison Bridge because of malfunctions at the pump station said a news release from the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

As a safety precaution, Environmental Services advises anyone recreating in or near the Willamette River to avoid contact with the river water between the Morrison and Fremont bridge for the next 48 hours.

Though the amount of sewage that was discharged is relatively low, Environmental Services has issued the advisory due to possibly elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The discharge occurred from a pump station at SE Alder Street around 2 a.m. and lasted about six minutes with a possible one-minute additional discharge at 9 a.m. according to the Bureau. The incident remains under investigation.

