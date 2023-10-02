Water main break floods streets in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews responded to a water main break in northeast Portland overnight.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a “water emergency” at Northeast 107th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street, in the Parkrose neighborhood.

The break caused flooding in the area, and left an apartment complex without water.

The Portland Water Bureau says an eight inch main break occurred at the location. According to the bureau, the cast iron main was installed in 1939.

SEE ALSO: Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner

Crews replaced a section of the main and flushed the water out of the main for quality. Water service will be restored to affected customers later Monday morning, according to the bureau.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.