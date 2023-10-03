75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers will begin striking Wednesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Representatives for Kaiser Permanente workers say more than 75,000 employees will begin striking Wednesday in what will be the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history.

Unionized healthcare workers, including nurses and EMTs, are negotiating new contracts with Kaiser Permanente. They are asking for increased pay, job protections and solutions to fix labor shortages.

SEE ALSO: Salem woman found not guilty for 2021 daycare abuse case

According to the workers’ union, SEIU Local 49, the strike is expected to last for three days.

Strike lines are expected to be set up across Kaiser Permanente hospitals and medical office buildings across the country, including Oregon.

This comes as Pharmacy workers at Kaiser Permanente locations in Oregon and southwest Washington began striking Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.