‘Artist Block’ brings new winery and art gallery to Dundee

Artist Block in Dundee offers a variety of different creative endeavors and wine.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUNDEE Ore. (KPTV) ­– Anna Sweet is a lifelong artist with a love of wine and now both of those loves are coming together at Artist Block Wine! The tasting room not only showcases the brands wines, but also her own art along with up and coming artists. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the tasting room to learn more.

For location, hours and upcoming events click here.

