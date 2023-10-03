Blanchet House raising money to rebuild farm in Carlton

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is asking for held building a facility that helps people overcome addition and homelessness.

You may know the Blanchet House for its location in Old Town that provides food, clothing, and resources for anyone who needs it. But the nonprofit also has a farm outside of Portland, in Carlton.

The nonprofit says the farm is in dire need of an upgrade.

Blanchet Farm opened in 1962. It’s a place where people struggling with addiction and other challenges can go for help. They care for animals, tend gardens, and gain job skills through things like wood working.

While Blanchet House says the farm program has helped people change their lives for the better, the facilities are worn out.

The nonprofit is working to raise $9 million by fall of next year to build a more than 14,000-square foot mixed-used facility. They say it would provide a pathway for up to 25 men to overcome addiction and homelessness.

The nonprofit has already raised $6 million and is working to bring in the other three.

SEE ALSO: SE Portland business owner injured trying to stop car theft

The facility would include a state-of-the-art kitchen and dining area, space for job skills education, areas for children and families to visit, office space, and communal areas where people who live in Yamhill County could go for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Blanchet House broke ground on the facility at the end of May. If you would like to donate to help rebuild the facility, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.