Blanchet House raising money to rebuild farm in Carlton

A local nonprofit is asking for held building a facility that helps people overcome addition and homelessness.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is asking for held building a facility that helps people overcome addition and homelessness.

You may know the Blanchet House for its location in Old Town that provides food, clothing, and resources for anyone who needs it. But the nonprofit also has a farm outside of Portland, in Carlton.

The nonprofit says the farm is in dire need of an upgrade.

Blanchet Farm opened in 1962. It’s a place where people struggling with addiction and other challenges can go for help. They care for animals, tend gardens, and gain job skills through things like wood working.

While Blanchet House says the farm program has helped people change their lives for the better, the facilities are worn out.

The nonprofit is working to raise $9 million by fall of next year to build a more than 14,000-square foot mixed-used facility. They say it would provide a pathway for up to 25 men to overcome addiction and homelessness.

The nonprofit has already raised $6 million and is working to bring in the other three.

SEE ALSO: SE Portland business owner injured trying to stop car theft

The facility would include a state-of-the-art kitchen and dining area, space for job skills education, areas for children and families to visit, office space, and communal areas where people who live in Yamhill County could go for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Blanchet House broke ground on the facility at the end of May. If you would like to donate to help rebuild the facility, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 8, 2023,...
Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner
NW Park Avenue, Pearl District
8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

File image
Lawsuit alleges Salem-Keizer S.D. was aware of teacher’s grooming and sex abuse
A local nonprofit is asking for held building a facility that helps people overcome addition...
Blanchet House raising money to rebuild farm in Carlton
An experienced paramedic in Multnomah County says he and his colleagues are being stretched...
Paramedic speaks out about challenges with Multnomah County EMS
A man is behind bars after police said he was found asleep inside a stolen car.
Police: Serial burglar arrested in Tigard, approx. 100 keys recovered