Man accused of crime spree caught on video arrested after chase, gun battle with deputies

A security camera caught a suspect holding a man up at gunpoint before taking a truck.
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - In California, a dramatic officer-involved shooting was caught on camera Friday in Stanislaus County

Authorities said it all started with a carjacking just west of Modesto.

Authorities said a violent chain of events on Sept. 22 started with Jason Dingler kicking his way into a home in Keyes.

The family was out of town. Authorities said Dingler stole a handgun that he then used to threaten a man in Modesto.

The victim’s doorbell camera captured the moments Dingler follows him through his house.

“Call the cops, call the cops and you’re dead,” the suspect is caught on video saying.

Eventually, the suspect stole the man’s truck and drove it to the One Stop Market in Grayson, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect, still armed with the handgun, stole beer before the cashier hit the security alarm.

The alarm notified California Highway Patrol, already searching for the truck. They eventually spotted it on Highway 33.

Authorities said they tried pulling him over, but he took off in the truck, at times reaching upwards of 95 mph before crashing near an orchard.

He got out and started shooting, authorities said.

Dingler, at one point, is seen on the ground, laid out and firing at officers, as more law enforcement and an armored vehicle got to the scene.

Negotiations were unsuccessful.

Almost 30 minutes after Dingler crashed, he started approaching officers, still armed, when at least two deputies open fire, officials said.

Authorities eventually moved in to give medical aid before getting him to a hospital. No officers were hurt in the gunfire exchange.

