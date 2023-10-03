Man accused in Portland apartment stabbing arrested for second stabbing.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police say a suspect is in custody for the death of a man in southeast Portland early Thursday. The same man is also a suspect in a stabbing in a southwest Portland apartment complex, officials revealed Tuesday.

Police say 44-year-old Isaac L. Woodward was already in custody for attempted murder Friday when he was linked to the death of Traves Barisich.

Travis Barisich (PPB)

PPB said just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a hospital for a woman who was stabbed. They learned a man stabbed her in the laundry room of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest Dolph Court. According to police, the woman fought her attacker and suffered some additional injuries.

Officers searched for the suspect and later found Woodward, who matched the description, at a gas station in the 9000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. Police took Woodward into custody and seized two knives as evidence.

Detectives now believe Woodward attacked 46-year-old Traves Barisich Thursday night in the 2400 block of Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers responded shortly before e4:30 a.m. to find Barisich dead.

The medical examiner ruled Barisich died from blunt force trauma.

Woodward is also suspected in an unrelated burglary in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 20th Avenue.

Woodward was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday for Murder in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Robbery in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Attempted Strangulation.

PPB says a Grand Jury will convene later this week for the stabbing Woodward was arrested for on Friday.

