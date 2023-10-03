Man stabs woman in SW Portland apartment complex laundry room

A 44-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly attacking a woman in an apartment complex laundry room.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly attacking a woman in an apartment complex laundry room.

Police say Isaac Woodward stabbed a woman Friday morning in a laundry room of an apartment complex on Southwest Dolph Court near 30th Avenue. The victim told police she was doing laundry when a man entered and walked towards her with a knife, according to court documents.

She said he began stabbing at her head and she fought back. Someone else entered the room and Woodward stopped attacking. The Samaritan, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard the cries for help and her instincts took over.

“I heard some muffled screams inside the laundry room,” said the person, “when I opened the door, I’d seen him, a guy having her pinned to the ground in the corner trying to stab her. I got him off her.”

Police said the victim ran away and flagged down a passerby, who took her to the hospital. She was treated and later released.

Woodward left the scene but was found by officers found him later that day at a gas station. When they took him into custody, officers seized two knives as evidence.

According to court documents, Woodward told police he went to the laundry room to see if he could get money from the machines and admitted to stabbing the victim.

