PNW icons ‘Sleater-Kinney’ announce new album and tour

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Iconic Pacific Northwest band Sleater-Kinney is sharing details of their upcoming 11th album.

The album titled “Little Rope” comes out Jan. 19 from Loma Vista.

Sleater-Kinney has been fronted by fronted by Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker since 1994. The band briefly broke up in 2006 before reforming in 2014 and releasing albums No Cities to Love, The Center Won’t Hold, and Path of Wellness.

Between the breakup and reforming of the band, Brownstein also created and began starring in IFC sketch series Portlandia, along with Saturday Night Live’s Fred Armisen.

The new album is the first since the death of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident while vacationing in Italy in the fall of 2022. According to the Associated Press, the American embassy, unable to reach Brownstein, called her listed emergency contact -- her bandmate, Tucker.

“I just needed to feel my fingers on something that was solid,” Brownstein told AP. “When people leave this Earth, you are aware of what is still here, and what is tactile versus what you’ll never touch again.”

With the release of the new album comes a new tour as well, with a stop in Portland at the Crystal Ballroom on April 5.

Full tour dates are below and tickets go on sale Oct. 6. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday with code LITTLEROPE.

Little Rope Tour Dates:

Feb. 28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Feb. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 1 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

March 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

March 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 5 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

March 6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

March 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 11 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

March 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

March 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 16 – New York, NY @ Racket

March 17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

March 21 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

March 22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

March 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

March 25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

March 26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

March 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

April 2 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 3 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 4 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

April 5 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

