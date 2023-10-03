Rest of hurricane season in ‘uncharted waters,’ experts say

FILE - Experts say the rest of hurricane season is in ‘uncharted waters’ because of El Niño and...
FILE - Experts say the rest of hurricane season is in ‘uncharted waters’ because of El Niño and record ocean temperatures.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An already active hurricane season could be even more eventful in its final stretch.

The number of storms tends to drop off toward the end of October with El Niño dominating and suppressing hurricane activity, but that might not be the case this year.

More storms could possibly develop in the open ocean, where temperatures are unusually warm.

Experts said they are in “uncharted waters” and are struggling to make a confident forecast.

The Atlantic hurricane season has had 18 named storms so far, already above average, including Hurricane Idalia, which caused damage in the southeastern U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 8, 2023,...
Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner
NW Park Avenue, Pearl District
8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Parents will stand trial in 2021 Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Florida man who murdered women he met in bars set to die by lethal injection
Defendants Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank talk in the gallery during...
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden returns to court in Delaware and is expected to plead not guilty to gun charges
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex...
All 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations will participate, the White House says