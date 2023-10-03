Salem woman found not guilty for 2021 daycare abuse case

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem woman was found not guilty of assault and criminal mistreatment from a 2021 daycare abuse case.

On Monday a Polk County judge found Bobbie Jo Sanders not guilty of assault and criminal mistreatment. She was arrested in 2021 after investigators said a child under six years old was hurt at her daycare, Bobbie Jo’s Daycare, in West Salem.

Sanders waived her right to a jury trial. The “not guilty” ruling was decided by a judge after hearing arguments over the last two weeks.

