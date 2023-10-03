‘She thought she was going to die’; court docs reveal more detail to SW Portland stabbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of stabbing a woman in SW Portland last week appeared in court on Monday. The incident happened in the laundry room of an apartment complex on SW Dolph Court.

According to the police report in court documents, the victim went into the laundry room by herself Friday morning and was alone for around a minute before she noticed a man come in. The woman told authorities she had her back to the man, but then she “turned around and noticed the subject walking towards her with knife in his hand.” The report continued by saying the subject suddenly aggressively swiped at her neck with the knife in his hand, grazing her neck, causing injury.

The victim was told to get down on one knee and put a hand over her heart, and she “thought she was going to die.”

The report states “the suspect started stabbing her head 3-4 times in an overhand motion” and the victim “put her hands up in attempt to grab onto the knife to prevent the suspect from continuing to stab her.” Police noted the victim had defensive wounds on her middle finger on her left hand and visible injury above her ear. One officer reported they believe the victim “suffered slash wound to her neck in close proximity to her carotid artery” and “was also stabbed in her head and hand.”

The report states that another person came into the laundry room and the suspect stopped assault the victim. Neighbors who spoke to FOX 12 on Sunday say they’re still traumatized by what they saw Friday morning. One woman said she heard cries for help.

“I heard some muffled screams inside the laundry room,” the neighbor said. “When I opened the door, I’d seen him, a guy having her pinned to the ground in the corner trying to stab her. I got him off of her.”

The police report states the victim ran out of the laundry room, so fast that she lost her shoes. She ran into the street and flagged down a passing driver who ended up calling 911 and offered to take her to the hospital.

After police finished their interview with the victim at the hospital, another officer located the suspect still in SW Portland. The suspect, who police have identified as Isaac Woodward, complied with police and was taken into custody. The report states two knifes were located on Woodward, as well as “fresh scratch marks on the inside of Woodward’s wrists.”

When police spoke to Woodward he admitted to being in the apartment complex laundry room and said “he went there to check to see if he could get money from the laundry machines.” He allegedly told authorities he encountered a woman and stabbed her in the neck, head, and hand with a knife. He admitted her blood would probably be on one of the knives in his possession when he was arrested.

Woodward has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. His next court appearance has been schedule for Oct. 10.

