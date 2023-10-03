Swimmer missing after unconfirmed report of a shark attack off California coast

First responders were told three men went for a swim when a shark allegedly attacked one of them. (KPIX, MARIN COUNTY FIRE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

Marin County firefighters determined three men went for a swim and reportedly encountered a shark, which attacked one of them. The two others swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water, KPIX reported.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn’t find the individual so there’s no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

The missing person’s identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches
Four stolen Teslas were recovered on Saturday night in Portland, police said.
4 stolen Teslas recovered, 2 arrested in Portland
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
Police shoot, kill suspect after car chase near Salem; Deputy, 2nd suspect injured
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting.
22 arrested during SE Portland retail theft sting
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 8, 2023,...
Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner

Latest News

A man is behind bars after police said he was found asleep inside a stolen car.
Police: Serial burglar arrested in Tigard, approx. 100 keys recovered
A man accused of stabbing a woman in SW Portland last week appeared in court on Monday.
‘She thought she was going to die’; court docs reveal more detail to SW Portland stabbing
First responders were told three men went for a swim when a shark allegedly attacked one of...
Rescuers search for missing swimmer after reported shark attack in Califronia
police lights
Highway 26 closure due to multi-car crash, several injured