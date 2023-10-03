Warm and dry for a few days, then showers return early next week

Thursday and Friday afternoon feature temperatures in the 80s
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drizzle ended this morning across the metro area and now skies are slowly clearing as well.  It’s a comfortable and warmer afternoon with temperatures ending up near normal for the first week of October.

The weather pattern is locked in for the next week. We will see dry weather and temperatures turning very warm through the weekend, then at least two days of wet weather early next week.  It’ll be much cooler of course with the rain too.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

One more surge of low clouds moves inland tonight for a gray start Wednesday but unlike today the morning commute will be dry.  Expect all sunny skies by afternoon with high temps around 70 degrees.  Skies should be sunny all-day Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.  A dry east wind arrives Thursday and Friday too, although fire danger is now low due to the recent rainfall.

