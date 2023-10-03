Weekend traffic closures coming to I-84 in Portland

TriMet's "A Better Red" project
TriMet's "A Better Red" project
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Drivers trying to take I-84 near the I-205 interchange may run into issues this weekend, TriMet is warning.

According to a spokesperson, both directions of I-84 will be closing for three days starting Friday, Oct. 6, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, due to the final construction of a new light rail bridge.

The construction is part of TriMet’s “A Better Red” project a multi-year construction project to extend the Red Line to Hillsboro and enhance train movement between the airport and the Gateway Transit Center.

According to TriMet, MAX and bus service won’t be affected by the construction. However, drivers will need to plan for alternative routes.

TriMet recommends looking at TripCheck for up-to-date traffic information.

