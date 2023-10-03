Women are paying ‘pink’ tax for health care, study says

FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less...
FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less because fewer services women need are covered.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study finds a big disparity between what women and men pay for out-of-pocket health care.

The financial services firm Deloitte looked at more than 16 million people with employer-sponsored health insurance between 2017 and 2022.

The analysis found that American women who have health insurance through their jobs pay about 18% more out-of-pocket than men with similar insurance. And that’s with removing the costs of maternity care.

Also, while women pay about the same premiums as men, the value of their coverage is less. Insurance companies seem to cover fewer services for women, compared to men.

For example, breast cancer screenings can often cost more than other types of cancer screenings.

It’s become known as a kind of “pink” tax for health care.

A separate report, published Monday by the Susan G. Komen organization, finds the high cost of treatment for breast cancer is such a burden that it may be costing women their health.

And studies show the financial burdens can be even worse for women of color, younger women, people who are not married and those who live on a limited income.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 8, 2023,...
Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner
NW Park Avenue, Pearl District
8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rearview camera image may not show on screen
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Donald Trump returns to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex...
All 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations will participate, the White House says