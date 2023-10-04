15-year-old arrested in Gresham shooting of teenager

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of the September shooting that critically injured 16-year-old Alexander Ortiz.

The investigation began on September 24, when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of northeast Division street and Northeast Burnside Road. Police found Ortiz had been shot and he was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives with the Gresham Police Department were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as a local 15-year-old. He was taken into custody for attempted murder and first degree assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Gresham PD tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

