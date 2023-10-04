17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington family’s concern has been growing by the day, as they say it’s nearly been a week since they’ve seen their 17-year-old daughter.

Police said her last known location was across state lines in Forest Grove, Oregon.

The girl’s father, Timothy Robards, said finding his daughter has become his full-time job.

He described his emotions as worry.

“It’s worry,” he said. “Sad. Worry mostly.”

Robards said his 17-year-old daughter Zoey didn’t come home from Union High School last Tuesday.

“I waited until 7:00 p.m. just to see if she would show back up,” he explained, “and that’s when I started calling the police.”

Since then, he has learned someone picked his daughter up from school late that morning. He believes that person was an 18-year-old homeless man Zoey met on an app called Wizz, which he recalled his daughter describing as a dating app for teens.

“We’ve known that she’s talking to people she shouldn’t be talking to,” he said.

He said Zoey stands over six feet tall with blue eyes, glasses, and long brown hair. He said his daughter is also a varsity basketball player. He’s saddened to say that he believes she has been having a hard time since her older sister, Annabelle, graduated last year.

“I think she’s kind of had a rocky start to this year at school, giving her a hard time.” Robards said.

Robards said the night she went missing, the GPS in Zoey’s phone said she’d crossed state lines from Washington and had made her way over to Forest Grove, Oregon. He said it appeared she was on a hiking trail. When he saw that, he said he and his 24-year-old son immediately drove down to search for her around midnight.

“We went searching through these walking trails in the middle of the night to try and see if we can find her,” he recalled.

He said the whole family is having a really hard time without their youngest in the house, especially Zoey’s mom.

“Physically sick,” he explained the feelings of his partner for the last 25 years, “physically ill. Just trying to get through it.”

As the days since Zoey’s disappearance add up, Robards admits to fearing the worst.

“I’m worried as a dad, based on all the information, it’s trafficking.”

He has chased several leads and said Zoey’s phone briefly pinged in Portland at a location he showed up to that troubled him. It was there that he said he saw a lot of drug use, which is a scene he doesn’t want his daughter wrapped up in. He started asking people around the questions concerning the whereabouts of his daughter.

“The ones that could talk were nice and wanted to help.”

If he had the chance to say something to his daughter, it would be asking her to “just please come home. I know that you might be embarrassed. You’re not going to be in trouble. We’re going to get you the help that you need. We’ll make sure you’re happy again.”

Robards is offering a $5,000 reward for the person who brings his daughter back.

