Big warm up this week plus fire weather wraps up

October is here and colors are beginning to appear on trees here in the lowlands. I was up around 3,000′ in the Cascades southwest of Hood River last weekend and the flaming red vine maples were stunning under a blue sky. Of course winter arrives much earlier up there so those leaves will be gone soon.

Fall is typically a mix of warm/sunny weather and rainy/cloudy/cool weather and that’s what we’ve been seeing this year so far. Yesterday was wet/drippy, but very warm weather is on tap for a few days. Then it’s back to wet/cool for at least the early part of NEXT week.

KEY POINTS

The next chance for rain for most of us is not until Monday of next week. You’ve got 5 dry days ahead!

Temperatures warm dramatically Thursday-Saturday, but no record highs. Lots of sunshine too

A gusty east wind Thursday and Friday won’t be a problem fire-wise since the hills have been soaked by rain

Fire season is ending with well below normal acreage burned in the Pacific Northwest...good news!

September ended pretty darn normal, of course a very warm first half and cooler than normal 2nd half.

And just in time, plenty of showers/rain scattered over the past 10 days has started to moisten the parched soil a bit. Portland has picked up about 1.50″ rain, but over 2.00″ fell down around Salem. Most important, the mountains around us have picked up substantially more. Some foothill and west slope locations along the Cascades have seen 2-4″ rain

The leftover wildfires on the west slopes of the Cascades are just smoldering a bit under high humidity and rain. There has been no significant acreage burned for at least a week. Fire Season 2023 is pretty much over now folks and we got lucky once again this year. Only about ¼ of the typical acreage burned across the PACNW. Every spring we run stories about how it could be a bad fire season for whatever reason. Sure, a warm/dry spring (this May) can set the stage for a bad fire season, but what really matters is how the weather progresses July-September. This year we had cooling and/or showers following a couple of big lightning events, keeping things under control. Plus it seems that we had far less lightning than normal in July and early August. The sudden cooling/showers in mid-September kept us from having any blowups right at the end of the season and we had no gusty east wind events before those rains arrived. Of course this means we didn’t have to deal with any power shutoffs in the late summer or early fall.

WHAT’S AHEAD?

We have some fantastic weather on tap the rest of the week. A strengthening upper level ridge of high pressure is developing just offshore and now has shut off the rain as it edges closer. It’ll reach max strength right over the top of us Thursday

(Mark Nelsen | kptv)

It lingers overhead, although weakens through Sunday. By Sunday afternoon you see a cool trough and westerly flow is ready to run into the Pacific Northwest

(Mark Nelsen | kptv)

How warm is the ridge? It’s quite similar to several events we saw during last year’s warmest ever October. In fact 7 daily record highs were set at PDX in October last year. This time of course it’s only happening once during the month. 850mb temps around +19 to +20 both Thursday and Friday afternoon will be accompanied by easterly low level flow. The thick blue line on the WRF-GFS cross-section is around 5,000′. Time runs from right to left on these charts. You see the easterly flow developing overhead tomorrow night, then surfacing Thursday afternoon at sea level. The pressure gradient across the Cascades (The Dalles to Troutdale) reaches 4 to 5 millibars Friday morning, then goes flat again by Saturday afternoon; this is just a 2 day offshore wind flow event

(Mark Nelsen | kptv)

Just like last October, this should give us 2-3 days at/above 80 degrees. No records though this time

Overnight lows drop into the low-mid 50s in the city and 40s in outlying areas. It’s that briefly weird time of year when you want heat in the morning (possibly), but then want to open the windows in the afternoon to let in the warm breezes.

By next Tuesday, a westerly flow overhead has returned the clouds and rain to the region. That said, there are hints it’ll only be one or two systems and then ridging might come back for a day or two.

(Mark Nelsen | kptv)

That’s it for this evening.

