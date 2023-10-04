Camas restaurant concerned about their future as city plans road improvements

CAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A proposed project in Camas aimed at making Northeast Everett Street more pedestrian and biker friendly is also causing concern for a local restaurant.

Chuck and Janessa Stoltz first learned about the Everett Street Corridor project back in 2019 after they bought their building, which is now home to Acorn and The Oak.

See Also: Blanchet House raising money to rebuild farm in Carlton

Fast forward to today and the city’s current proposal has been narrowed down to one plan, that’s subject to change. It aims to make Northeast Everett Street safer for pedestrians and bikers by widening the road nearly 20 feet to add a raised bike lane and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

It could also mean adding a roundabout at 35th Avenue, yards from an existing roundabout.

While the Stoltzes are on board with improving the area, they said the project poses a major problem for their business.

“Of course we want, you know, progress but if that progress means that it eliminates us, that’s kind of hard. That’s a hard ask,” President of Acorn and The Oak, Janessa Stoltz, said.

In order to make space for those improvements, the city would have to cut into their parking lot, which only has 17 spaces as it is.

“100% the most stressful part of our business and has been since the day we opened. For now, we’ve had to kind of defend it for our customers, from everybody,” she said.

FOX 12 reached out to the City of Camas to address their concerns about parking, and they said construction is still years out.

See Also: ‘Artist Block’ brings new winery and art gallery to Dundee

The city sent this statement:

“The current SR500/Everett Street Corridor Analysis is still very much focused on the bigger picture concept of determining how to best provide a multi-modal urban arterial with sidewalks, bike lanes, street trees, travel lanes, etc. to serve both the current and future needs of the community. Once a preferred concept is completed, the City would begin to look for funding to be used for design of specific segments of the Corridor (e.g. 35th to 43rd, the Bridge, etc.). During design, the City will also look at ways to minimize impacts to current residents and businesses to the extent possible, while still meeting the Project goals.

We know on-street parking in its current form will likely be impacted, because of that, we’re looking into future off-street parking options. We’ve also informed the public and Council that this is part of the overall process.”

The Stoltzes are hoping the city will include parking in their plan being brought before city council on November 20.

“Without parking, we can’t exist. It just won’t happen,” Janessa said. “To do this is a labor of love and it’s hard to put that into it when it’s got maybe a three-year lifespan on it.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.