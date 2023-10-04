Car hits, kills child in Washington County

BANKS Ore. (KPTV) - A child was hit and killed by a car in Banks on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash near Northwest Ashton Drive in the city of Banks. The crash involved a single car and a child.

The Banks Fire District arrived with deputies and attempted life-saving efforts, but the child did not survive.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. There is no sign of speed, alcohol or drugs involved.

