Crews battling two-alarm house fire in Newberg

House fire in Newberg
House fire in Newberg(Jennifer Benthin)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a house fire in Newberg Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at a home in the 7900 block of Northeast Dog Ridge Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found a three-story home with heavy fire showing.

TVF&R says flames were seen on the two bottom stories of the home, with extension to the third floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

There’s no word at this time if anyone has been hurt.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes through house in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes through Newberg home
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
police lights
Highway 26 crash injures multiple people
Cannon Beach
This Oregon beach has one of the most stunning coast lines in the US, according to National Geographic
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week

Latest News

FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane Society in Portland.
Please join in our Day of Giving for Oregon Humane Society by donating at www.oregonhumane.org
Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland.
Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland
According to the director of Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC), in 2018 most...
Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Vancouver Proud Boy found guilty of Jan. 6 offenses