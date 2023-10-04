Crews battling two-alarm house fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a house fire in Newberg Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:15 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at a home in the 7900 block of Northeast Dog Ridge Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found a three-story home with heavy fire showing.

TVF&R says flames were seen on the two bottom stories of the home, with extension to the third floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

There’s no word at this time if anyone has been hurt.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.