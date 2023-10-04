Firefighters quickly knock down fully engulfed garage fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fully engulfed garage fire in Vancouver late Tuesday night.

At about 10:44 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 16609 Northeast 97th Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found a two-story home with an attached garage. The garage was reportedly engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control 30 minutes after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshals Office.

