Gradual clearing today, much warmer tomorrow

Good morning! It’s a dry start to the day across most of the region, with the exception to some patchy drizzle along the coast. Onshore flow will spread low clouds across our western valleys this morning, and some valley fog will also be possible. You might run into pockets of lower visibility during the A.M. commute. Aside from that, our weather should be pretty mellow today. Clouds will gradually clear out this afternoon, and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, a ridge of high pressure will expand over the West Coast. This ridge will suppress cloud development and help warm temperatures into the 80s. We’ll also have an offshore wind (east wind) developing late Thursday into Friday, which will only dry out our air further. Expect temperatures to range between about 80-85 degrees, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. That sounds pretty warm (and it is), but the lower sun angle and breezy east wind should make it feel pretty comfortable outside. We’ll probably reach the low 80s once again Saturday, but the east wind should die down.

The ridge of high pressure will push east of our region between Sunday and Monday, opening the door to more clouds and the return of rainy weather. We’re still trying to nail down the timing of the rain. Most guidance suggests the rain will arrive between the late morning and afternoon Monday. Rain should transition to showers Tuesday. Both days will feature highs in the low to mid 60s.

Hope you have a great Wednesday!

