Hillsboro plane crashes through Newberg home, 1 injury confirmed

Plane crashes into Newberg home
Plane crashes into Newberg home(Tualatin Valley F&R)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Newberg on Tuesday evening.

While everyone in the home was safely evacuated, at least one person in the aircraft was injured. The patient was life flighted for care, while the status of a second person inside the plane is unknown.

The plane was from the Hillsboro Flight Academy, who was unable to respond at this time.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue had concerns that the plane could catch fire so a line has been started. Their main concern now is fuel leakage.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Deadly crash involving semi-truck shuts down Hwy 26 near Welches
NW Park Avenue, Pearl District
8 people overdose in North Park Blocks
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 8, 2023,...
Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner
Generic gavel picture
19-year-old facing 33 charges, accused of harassing neighbors at Gresham apartment complex
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

New Washington County Sheriff Caprice Massey
Washington County appoints new sheriff
Representatives for Kaiser Permanente workers say more than 75,000 employees will begin...
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers will begin striking Wednesday
Kaiser Permanente strikes Wednesday
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers will begin striking Wednesday
Man accused in Portland apartment stabbing arrested for second stabbing.
Man accused in Portland apartment stabbing arrested for second attack