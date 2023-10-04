Hillsboro plane crashes through Newberg home, 1 injury confirmed

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Newberg on Tuesday evening.

While everyone in the home was safely evacuated, at least one person in the aircraft was injured. The patient was life flighted for care, while the status of a second person inside the plane is unknown.

The plane was from the Hillsboro Flight Academy, who was unable to respond at this time.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue had concerns that the plane could catch fire so a line has been started. Their main concern now is fuel leakage.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

