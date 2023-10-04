A quick warmup tomorrow gets the highs back into the low 80s.

Happy Wednesday everyone,

It’s been a little tough to shake the cloud cover today, with that being said, most areas are warmer this afternoon than the same time yesterday. We are still expecting the clouds to break up a bit today and see our highs make it to the upper 60s. Even with the drizzle many of us have seen today, it has still been a “dry” day with no measurable precipitation.

Tomorrow and Friday will have a ridge of high pressure expand over the West Coast. This ridge will hinder cloud development and help warm temperatures into the 80s. We’ll also have an offshore wind (east wind) developing late Thursday into Friday, which will only dry out our air further. Expect temperatures to range between about 80-85 degrees, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll probably reach the low 80s once again Saturday, but the east wind should die down.

The ridge of high pressure will push east of our region between Sunday and Monday, allowing more clouds and the return of rainy weather. We’re still trying to nail down the timing of the rain. Most guidance suggests the rain will arrive between the late morning and afternoon Monday. Rain should transition to showers Tuesday. Both days will feature highs in the low to mid-60s.

