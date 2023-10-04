Rick Adelman, Mike Riley, 7 others inducted into Oregon Sports Hall of Fame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Nine people were inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet held in Portland Tuesday night.

Rick Adelman led the Portland Trail Blazers to a pair of Western Conference titles and joins the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame as Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer played for and coached in Rip City.

“When you get these honors like this, it reminds you of the people you were around your whole life, all the people you knew. Seeing Terry [Porter] and Larry [Steele], that’s special,” said Adelman. “I think about that all the time, especially the hall of fame. All of the players that you coached and you still are friends with and still see them so it’s really neat.”

Mike Riley is reigning USFL Coach of the Year with the New Jersey Generals, but the 70-year-old from Corvallis will always call the Beaver State home.

“I remember walking though the airport in Portland years and years ago, and there was a whole wall of people who were in the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and I thought that was the coolest thing in the world, so now to be included with that group, it’s surreal to me,” Riley said.

Frank Peters was manager of the Portland Mavericks as the Mötley Crüe of Independent League Ball Players went in the hall together.

“In the words of the great Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, when they were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, ‘It’s always special to be rewarded for bad behavior,’” said Peters.

Mike Clopton knows his way around the diamond. The new Hall of Famer dedicated five decades to the game, 32-years at Wilson High School.

“It’s a longevity award, you live long enough, and you sort of get this opportunity but it’s a great honor,” Clopton said.

Former MLB umpire Dale Scott felt like a kid in the hall.

“I never dreamed of this to be honest with you. When I first got the call, I thought, my goodness, my three-year letterman career at Sheldon in tennis? I mean, I didn’t win a match my junior year for crying out loud,” joked Scott.

Sherry Sevall, Lara Tennant and LaMichael James were also honored with induction. Larry Sellars needs no introduction; the longtime Portland State University sports information director received the distinguished Schonely Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I was on the stat crew for the Portland Trail Blazers for 28 years, his same 28 that he did radio, so I was at his first game in Longview, Washington when the Blazers had their exhibition game there, so I saw him a lot along press row, we kept stats by hand for 18 years and then went on the computer eventually,” Sellars said.

The Schonely Lifetime Achievement Award trophy now has the World Championship Ring of the late Schonz.

