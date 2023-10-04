Vancouver 19-year-old arrested for assaulting woman while wearing skeleton mask

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a recent assault suspect who attacked a woman at a bus stop has been taken into custody.

Officers responded Saturday to the intersection of 102nd Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard where the attack happened. According to investigators, Alexander Jose Conchas, 19, was wearing a skeleton mask when he approached the victim with what appeared to be a real gun.

Police say a struggle between the two ensued, resulting in the victim wresting the gun away from Conchas who subsequently fled the scene in a Black Nissan Cube. It was later determined that the weapon in question was a realistic-looking airsoft gun.

As investigators began looking into the case, another incident on Oct. 3 came to their attention. A motel employee reported that a man had unlawfully entered an unoccupied room, allegedly engaging in “lewd acts.”

The suspect in this case was spotted driving a Black Nissan Cube, and the motel was able to provide a photograph of the suspect, his vehicle and the complete license plate.

Additionally, the car matched the one captured in the video from Saturday’s assault.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Conchas and witnessed him leaving his home in the car on Tuesday. Conchas was arrested for Assault I and Residential Burglary.

A search warrant of the Nissan Cube was executed, and detectives located a skeleton facemask, duct tape, a large zip tie and a realistic-looking airsoft gun.

Police say Conchas is also the suspect in a Sept. 26 assault where a woman reported a man in a similar mask grabbed her while she was walking in the area of SE Mill Plain Boulevard/SE Olympia Drive, pointed a firearm, and zip-tied her before releasing her.

The investigation is ongoing.

