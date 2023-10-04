Vancouver Proud Boy found guilty of Jan. 6 offenses

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A “Proud Boy” from Vancouver has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol breach, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Authorities say Marc Anthony Bru, 43, of Vancouver, identified as a member of the “Proud Boys” group, joined around 20 fellow “Proud Boys” on Jan. 6, 2021, as they proceeded towards the U.S. Capitol. Near the Capitol, Bru crossed over toppled barricades at the Peace Circle and proceeded into the Capitol’s West Plaza. There, he engaged in a confrontational encounter with police officers in riot gear who were trying to control the mob’s advance.

The United States Attorney states when officers attempted to use bicycle rack barricades to push back the rioters, Bru aggressively approached the barricades. He firmly grabbed one of them, using his entire body weight to stop the police’s efforts to advance it.

An officer made an effort to disperse Bru by using a chemical irritant, but Bru avoided it, officials say.

Subsequently, Bru gained access to the Capitol through an emergency exit and made his way to the recently vacated Senate chamber where he took “celebratory” photos.

Approximately seven weeks later, Bru sent an encrypted message to an aspiring “Proud Boy” detailing his intentions to orchestrate an insurrection against the Oregon state government, patterned after the events of the January 6 Capitol riot.

On March 30, 2021, Bru was arrested.

On Tuesday, more than two years after his arrest, Bru was found guilty of two felonies, including obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder. Bru was also convicted of five misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in a gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Bru is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

