Vancouver Proud Boy found guilty of Jan. 6 offenses

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A “Proud Boy” from Vancouver has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 capitol breach, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Authorities say Marc Anthony Bru, 43, of Vancouver, identified as a member of the “Proud Boys” group, joined around 20 fellow “Proud Boys” on Jan. 6, 2021, as they proceeded towards the U.S. Capitol. Near the Capitol, Bru crossed over toppled barricades at the Peace Circle and proceeded into the Capitol’s West Plaza. There, he engaged in a confrontational encounter with police officers in riot gear who were trying to control the mob’s advance.

The United States Attorney states when officers attempted to use bicycle rack barricades to push back the rioters, Bru aggressively approached the barricades. He firmly grabbed one of them, using his entire body weight to stop the police’s efforts to advance it.

An officer made an effort to disperse Bru by using a chemical irritant, but Bru avoided it, officials say.

SEE ALSO: Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Subsequently, Bru gained access to the Capitol through an emergency exit and made his way to the recently vacated Senate chamber where he took “celebratory” photos.

Approximately seven weeks later, Bru sent an encrypted message to an aspiring “Proud Boy” detailing his intentions to orchestrate an insurrection against the Oregon state government, patterned after the events of the January 6 Capitol riot.

On March 30, 2021, Bru was arrested.

On Tuesday, more than two years after his arrest, Bru was found guilty of two felonies, including obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder. Bru was also convicted of five misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in a gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Bru is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes through house in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes through Newberg home
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
police lights
Highway 26 crash injures multiple people
Cannon Beach
This Oregon beach has one of the most stunning coast lines in the US, according to National Geographic
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland.
Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland
According to the director of Portland’s Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC), in 2018 most...
Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland
Fire engine file image
Firefighters quickly knock down fully engulfed garage fire in Vancouver
Two people died and one was seriously injured after a small plane crashed through the roof of a...
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes through Newberg home