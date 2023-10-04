Washington County appoints new sheriff

New Washington County Sheriff Caprice Massey
New Washington County Sheriff Caprice Massey(Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO. Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Undersheriff Caprice Massey as the new Sheriff of Washington County on Tuesday.

Sheriff Pat Garrett plans to retire on November 30 after 35 years of service. Massey will lead the Sheriff’s Office through 2024.

Garrett originally recommended Massey as his successor in a letter to the Board of Commissioners sent on Sept. 11, and Garrett and Massey presented to the board on Sept. 26 discussing their succession plan. Garrett expressed his confidence in the qualifications and leadership abilities of Massey with her background and experience in law enforcement.

Massey served in the Navy before she began her career in law enforcement in 1999 and flourished. She also holds a degree in criminal justice from Western Oregon University, and is a breast cancer survivor recognized as a Susan G. Komen honoree.

