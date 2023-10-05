Astoria hospital, nurses reach tentative agreement for Columbia Memorial contract

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - A day after nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria announced the union had voted to authorize a strike, the Oregon Nurses Association and the hospital said on Thursday they had reached a tentative agreement.

ONA, which represents the more than 130 nurses who work at the hospital, said they have been bargaining for more staffing, sustainable scheduling, retirement security and higher wages to attract and keep critical health professionals. According to ONA, they’ve held 12 negotiation sessions with hospital executives, some with a mediator.

An ONA spokesperson said the agreement will help the hospital recruit and retain needed frontline nurses.

“Nurses on the North Coast have always put our patients and our community first,” the ONA spokesperson said. “We’re grateful our community stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us during negotiations to get this deal done so we can focus on giving our patients and their families the care they deserve.”

In a statement released by Columbia Memorial Hospital, the hospital said they were looking forward to continue supporting their medical staff and providing high-quality, compassionate care for their patients and communities.

“It has been our goal for many years to be a best place to work and provide the highest quality care for our patients,” said Nicole Williams, hospital COO. “This new agreement is a reflection of these priorities.”

The tentative agreement will need to be approved by both the union members and the hospital board of trustees.

On Wednesday when announcing the strike authorization vote, nurse and local ONA executive Lauren Janesh said their members were bargaining for a better work-life balance for nurse mental health, recruiting and staff retention.

“Nurses willingly sacrificed our health, safety and sanity for our patients and the hospital during the pandemic,” Janesh said. “Now we’re running on fumes. We need sustainable schedules to retain and recruit the experienced nurses our community needs. The workplace is evolving and we need creative solutions to make nursing at Columbia Memorial desirable.”

