Astoria nurses vote to authorize strike at Columbia Memorial

The Oregon Nurses Association.
The Oregon Nurses Association.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria hospital have voted to authorize a strike, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Wednesday.

If a strike is called, nurses will give the community and hospital executives a 10-day advance notice to allow the hospital to prepare.

SEE ALSO: Life on the Line: 911 wait times cause concern in Portland

ONA, which represents the more than 130 nurses who work at the hospital, said the vote follows eight months of contract negotiations with the hospital.

Nurses say they are bargaining for more staffing, sustainable scheduling, retirement security and higher wages to attract and keep critical health professionals. According to ONA, they’ve held 12 negotiation sessions with hospital executives, some with a mediator.

SEE ALSO: This Oregon beach has one of the most stunning coast lines in the US, according to National Geographic

Nurse and ONA executive committee vice-chair at Columbia Memorial, Lauren Janesh, said in the ONA statement that their members need a better work-life balance for nurse mental health, recruiting and staff retention.

“Nurses willingly sacrificed our health, safety and sanity for our patients and the hospital during the pandemic,” Janesh said. “Now we’re running on fumes. We need sustainable schedules to retain and recruit the experienced nurses our community needs. The workplace is evolving and we need creative solutions to make nursing at Columbia Memorial desirable.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
police lights
Highway 26 crash injures multiple people
Cannon Beach
This Oregon beach has one of the most stunning coast lines in the US, according to National Geographic
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week

Latest News

Crews battling fire in Newberg
Basement fire damages house in Newberg
Vancouver 19-year-old arrested for assaulting woman at bus stop.
Vancouver 19-year-old arrested for assaulting woman while wearing skeleton mask
Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane Society in Portland.
Please join in our Day of Giving for Oregon Humane Society by donating at www.oregonhumane.org