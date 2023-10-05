Astoria nurses vote to authorize strike at Columbia Memorial

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria hospital have voted to authorize a strike, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Wednesday.

If a strike is called, nurses will give the community and hospital executives a 10-day advance notice to allow the hospital to prepare.

ONA, which represents the more than 130 nurses who work at the hospital, said the vote follows eight months of contract negotiations with the hospital.

Nurses say they are bargaining for more staffing, sustainable scheduling, retirement security and higher wages to attract and keep critical health professionals. According to ONA, they’ve held 12 negotiation sessions with hospital executives, some with a mediator.

Nurse and ONA executive committee vice-chair at Columbia Memorial, Lauren Janesh, said in the ONA statement that their members need a better work-life balance for nurse mental health, recruiting and staff retention.

“Nurses willingly sacrificed our health, safety and sanity for our patients and the hospital during the pandemic,” Janesh said. “Now we’re running on fumes. We need sustainable schedules to retain and recruit the experienced nurses our community needs. The workplace is evolving and we need creative solutions to make nursing at Columbia Memorial desirable.”

