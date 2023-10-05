Basement fire damages house in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A house in Newberg was damaged by a basement fire on Wednesday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

At about 12:15 p.m., crews were called out to a fire at a home in the 7900 block of Northeast Dog Ridge Road.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire on three sides of the house, spreading from the daylight basement to the first floor. They called a second alarm to bring in additional resources.

House fire in Newberg (Jennifer Benthin)

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and trees.

The homeowner and “a couple pets” got out of the house before firefighters arrived. One cat is still missing. Firefighters did not find anyone else inside the house.

The homeowner was checked for smoke inhalation and released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

