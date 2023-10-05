Boys & Girls Club location renamed in honor of Portland teacher

The Boys & Girls Club is honoring a Portland teacher by renaming one of their locations after him.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Boys & Girls Club is honoring a Portland teacher by renaming one of their locations after him.

There was a lot of excitement at Woodlawn Elementary School when it was announced that the Wattles location of the Boys & Girls Club in southeast Portland was going to be named after first grade teacher Lionel Clegg.

Students and teachers gathered for an assembly to honor Clegg on Wednesday.

Not only is the location being renamed after Clegg but the Boys & Girls Club is also going to endow a scholarship in his name as well. They also donated $1,000 to Clegg to get school supplies.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters save Portland man having stroke with quick response

Mr. Clegg first attended Woodlawn Elementary as a preschool student and has been part of the community ever since.

“I became a teacher to actually work in this community. I mean, it was a blessing to be able to work at the school that I used to be a student at but that was really what I wanted to do this for. That’s why I chose to teach,” Clegg said. “I thought of Woodlawn when I thought about teaching.”

Clegg’s fourth grade teacher also made it to the surprise assembly. She is a mentor of Clegg’s as well as one of the reasons for him becoming a teacher.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week
‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Lights
Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issues an apology after making ‘milking’ gesture during game against Utah

Latest News

Delinquent property in Portland
Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures
The Portland City Council has voted to foreclose on several delinquent properties that have...
Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures
The Boys & Girls Club is honoring a Portland teacher by renaming one of their locations after...
Boys & Girls Club location renamed in honor of Portland teacher
Portland firefighters had to do some quick thinking to get a man to the hospital when an...
Firefighters save Portland man having stroke with quick response