Boys & Girls Club location renamed in honor of Portland teacher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Boys & Girls Club is honoring a Portland teacher by renaming one of their locations after him.

There was a lot of excitement at Woodlawn Elementary School when it was announced that the Wattles location of the Boys & Girls Club in southeast Portland was going to be named after first grade teacher Lionel Clegg.

Students and teachers gathered for an assembly to honor Clegg on Wednesday.

Not only is the location being renamed after Clegg but the Boys & Girls Club is also going to endow a scholarship in his name as well. They also donated $1,000 to Clegg to get school supplies.

Mr. Clegg first attended Woodlawn Elementary as a preschool student and has been part of the community ever since.

“I became a teacher to actually work in this community. I mean, it was a blessing to be able to work at the school that I used to be a student at but that was really what I wanted to do this for. That’s why I chose to teach,” Clegg said. “I thought of Woodlawn when I thought about teaching.”

Clegg’s fourth grade teacher also made it to the surprise assembly. She is a mentor of Clegg’s as well as one of the reasons for him becoming a teacher.

