Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display

Firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze. (Source: Fireplace 10 hours/YouTube, @kieranknightley/TikTok, Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230, Chris Heerlein, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"/Hughes Entertainment, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – One family’s Halloween decorations at a home in New York were so intense that passersby called 911.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire on Saturday.

However, firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze.

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Fire crews said that the effect was created using LED lights, a box fan, and a silver sheet. There is also a fog machine that “makes it even more realistic,” firefighters said.

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for public viewing through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issues an apology after making ‘milking’ gesture during game against Utah
Lights
Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County

Latest News

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devasting’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
The Retro Gaming Expo returns October 13-15 to the Oregon Convention Center. Vice-president...
Retro Gaming Expo returns to Portland
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria