Commercials flights return to Salem Municipal Airport

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Thursday, people who live in Salem and surrounding areas have a new option when it comes to catching a flight.

For the first time in 15 years, a commercial airline - Avelo Airlines - will offer flights to and from the Salem Municipal Airport. Now, travelers can fly non-stop from Salem to either Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

Avelo Airlines first flight from Salem took off Thursday morning, non-stop to Vegas. The flight was sold out, and Friday’s first flight to Los Angeles was at 90% capacity around 8 a.m.

The Vegas flights go to Harry Reid International Airport, while LA flights go to Burbank-Hollywood Airport.

FOX 12 spoke with Rosa Ingram. She lives about 20 minutes away in Dallas and is flying on the maiden flight to Las Vegas to see her niece. She says this will save her a long trip to Portland and the cost of having to take an airport shuttle.

“I’m really excited to fly out of Salem and go to Vegas or Burbank, I don’t have a reason to go to Burbank. But Vegas is good as a matter of fact I’m planning another trip to Vegas in February and I’ll probably use Avelo again,” Ingram said.

Currently, there are flights to and from Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to and from LA on Fridays and Mondays, but next month that will also shift to Thursdays and Sundays.

Both routes are on Boeing 737s that hold 149 passengers.

Avelo Airlines already operates flights from Medford, Eugene and Bend. It’s very much a low-cost airline, and while fares differ from date to date, you can get a one-way flight from Salem to Vegas or LA for less than $50. That price does not include seat selection or baggage fees.

