Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County

BANKS Ore. (KPTV) - A small child was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Banks on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Banks Fire District crews responded to a crash near Northwest Ashton Drive in the city of Banks.

They found a 2017 Dodge Ram truck had hit a young child. Despite first aid, the child died at the scene.

Driver of the Dodge was identified as 31-year-old Jesus Zavala-Ochoa. Zavala-Ochoa remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The child was less than 5 years old and was not enrolled in school.

