Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County

Lights
Lights(Live 5/File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANKS Ore. (KPTV) - A small child was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Banks on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Banks Fire District crews responded to a crash near Northwest Ashton Drive in the city of Banks.

They found a 2017 Dodge Ram truck had hit a young child. Despite first aid, the child died at the scene.

Driver of the Dodge was identified as 31-year-old Jesus Zavala-Ochoa. Zavala-Ochoa remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The child was less than 5 years old and was not enrolled in school.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
police lights
Highway 26 crash injures multiple people
Cannon Beach
This Oregon beach has one of the most stunning coast lines in the US, according to National Geographic
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week

Latest News

The Oregon Nurses Association.
Astoria nurses vote to authorize strike at Columbia Memorial
Crews battling fire in Newberg
Basement fire damages house in Newberg
Vancouver 19-year-old arrested for assaulting woman at bus stop.
Vancouver 19-year-old arrested for assaulting woman while wearing skeleton mask
Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home