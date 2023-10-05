Firefighters save Portland man having stroke with quick response

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland Fire & Rescue team responded to a home last week for what they thought was a call about a person who fell.

However, the team quickly realized the man they were treating was having a stroke.

With no ambulances available, they had to do something unorthodox to get the man the care he needed.

“This is obvious,” the victim said. “These guys literally saved my life. Without them, I’d be seriously hurt or wheelchair bound.”

He said he and his brother were having a cup of coffee out on their deck when his body suddenly went numb.

He could barely speak or hear, and he could hardly move when he suddenly found himself on the ground.

His brother quickly called 9-1-1, “and then these guys showed up and holy cow it was on.”

Fire crews say they were expecting to treat a fall victim, but quickly learned he was actually having a stroke.

With no ambulances available and time being of the essence the crew took the man to the hospital in their fire truck.

Hospital staff said if it weren’t for the firefighters getting him to the hospital as soon as they had, he might not be expecting to make a full recovery.

“It’s pretty incredible,” he explained, “and like myself, you don’t think about it until it happens to you.”

He was speaking again in less than 24 hours and walked out of the hospital two days later. He is grateful to be able to say thanks to the first responders who saved his life, and who he calls an asset to the community.

