Explosion caused by ‘device’ damages cars, property in McMinnville neighborhood

An intersection in McMinnville where a bomb exploded on Thurs. Oct. 5, 2023.
An intersection in McMinnville where a bomb exploded on Thurs. Oct. 5, 2023.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, around 2:45 a.m. officers were called to the scene of an explosion in McMinnville.

A 911 caller, who lives near the intersection of NE 11th Street and NE Evans Street initially believed something exploded under her car, but after further investigation it appeared someone had thrown or placed some sort of improvised explosive device with shrapnel between the sidewalk and the side of the caller’s residence, according to a police statement.

The responding officers found a small crater in the flowerbed just off the edge of the sidewalk, towards the side of the caller’s house.

The blast was powerful enough to blow out the passenger side windows of a car parked along 11th Street and three of the windows of the caller’s residence that faced 11th Street.

The siding on the caller’s house also sustained damage, as well as a second car parked along 11th Street, presumably from shrapnel.

No one was injured and police continue to investigate.

Investigators were asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to contact Detective Josh Eckroth (503-435-5611 desk, 503-437-1931 cell, josh.eckroth@mcminnvilleoregon.gov); or you can leave an anonymous message at the MacPD TipLine at 503-434-2337.

Please reference MPD case #23-3505.

