Man drowns at Wild Cat Rapids on Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - On Sept. 28 while rafting on the Rogue River in a group, David Bartecchi, 46 from Colorado, was pinned to the side of a rock underwater and was unable to be rescued.

Information given to 911 via phone indicates that a group of 11 people in 5 rafts were navigating the Wild and Scenic section of the river when one of the rafts got stuck in the middle of the Wild Cat Rapids.

While trying to free the raft Bartecchi slipped on a rock and fell into the water. Due to the swift and dangerous water, he was immediately pushed into a “strainer” made by two large rocks. He was pinned to the side of the rock underwater and several members of the group attempted to pull him out but were unable to because of the pressure of the water.

Rescue crews from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, and Bureau of Land Management responded to the incident.

The river was shut down during recovery attempts, but due to the fast pace of the water and slick rock, the water pulled him under the rock, and downriver and rescue teams were unable to reach Bartecchi.

Search efforts were called off around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and resumed Sept. 29 at 7:00 a.m. The search effort was called off again after multiple hours of searching.

At this time Bartecchi is still missing.

