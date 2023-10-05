Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Clark County Sgt. Jeremy Brown

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The man who shot and killed a Clark County Sheriff’s Office sergeant in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Guillermo Raya-Leon, 28, was found guilty last week of aggravated first-degree murder, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Sgt. Jeremy Brown was shot by Guillermo Raya-Leon on July 23, 2021, as he was doing surveillance in his unmarked SUV at an east Vancouver apartment complex. Authorities were investigating Guillermo Raya-Leon, his brother, Abran Raya-Leon, and his brother’s wife, Misty Raya, in a case described by prosecutors as a conspiracy to steal dozens of firearms and thousands of ammunition rounds from a storage unit and then sell them.

All three fled the scene after the shooting. Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested after an extensive search, while Guillermo Raya-Leon was arrested by US Marshals in Salem two days after the shooting.

In August, a jury convicted Abran Raya-Leon, who was the getaway driver in the shooting, of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Misty Raya pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and theft of a firearm. She was sentenced on Thursday as well and got 25 years.

Brown worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

