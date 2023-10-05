OHSU to partner with Portland police, community groups to prevent, limit gun deaths

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - OHSU is developing a new department called the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center to study how to prevent gun deaths and limit injuries from gun violence.

According to OHSU, 670 gun related deaths were reported in Oregon in 2021, and police and experts say gun violence in the Portland metro area has been increasing at an alarming rate.

The new center, supported by federal funding and grants, will take what they call a ‘public health approach’ to stop the deaths, and will include the Portland Police Bureau and trauma surgeons.

OHSU is also putting other programs in place, including launching a gun violence review commission for Multnomah County.

Dr. Kathleen Carlson has been chosen as the research center director.

“We’re evaluating every single firearm injury that’s treated in OHSU and Legacy Emanuel’s trauma centers to understand the spectrum of those injuries; not just gun violence, but also unintentional injuries that are coming from rural Oregon, suicide, and self-harm,” Dr. Carlson said.

OHSU trauma surgeon Dr. Mackenzie Cook says he treats people for gunshots on a weekly basis and is pushing a nationally run program called ‘Stop the Bleed.’

“What I need as a trauma surgeon is time,” Dr. Cook said. “The faster we can stop the bleeding, the faster the police can arrive and secure the scene and put on place tourniquets, the faster EMS can get there, the faster LifeFlight can get there, the faster that person can get there to the hospital, the better chance we have to save their life.”

Portland police say they have a new program called ‘Cease Fire.’

“Portland had about a three-year span of the worst gun violence it’s ever seen,” Lt. Ken Duilio said. “In Cease Fire, there’s an enforcement piece and there’s a services piece and the services piece is the police bureau connecting with community-based organizations working with the office of violence prevention, identifying those individuals that are most at highest risk of being involved in gun violence as a victim, or a suspect in the future.”

Roy Moore is the co-director for Healing Hurt People, run by the Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center. And at around 2005, Moore was a victim himself.

“I come from that lifestyle very proud that I no longer involved with it. I know what it’s like to be in the hospital bed,” Moore said. “I had to lose lots of friends. I had to go through injuries, but I came out of it alive.”

Moore says having programs like POIC at the time would’ve made a difference, and now he wants to help others.

“To have somebody that who looks like you, that comes from the community that you come from, who understands what you’re going through,” Moore said. “I think it’s powerful. My job is to gain your trust so I can help you.”

