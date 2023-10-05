One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.

Police say the crash, which involved a dump truck and SUV, occurred on River Road South at Viewcrest Drive South. One person was killed in the crash. Their name has not yet been released.

River Road will be closed between Viewcrest Drive and Brown Island Road for several hours due to the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issues an apology after making ‘milking’ gesture during game against Utah
Lights
Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County

Latest News

Starting Thursday, people who live in Salem and surrounding areas have a new option when it...
Commercials flights return to Salem Municipal Airport
Mother of 5 dies in hospital after Tigard hit-and-run
Reward offered after mother of 5 dies in Tigard hit-and-run
Delinquent property in Portland
Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures
The Portland City Council has voted to foreclose on several delinquent properties that have...
Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures