One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.

Police say the crash, which involved a dump truck and SUV, occurred on River Road South at Viewcrest Drive South. One person was killed in the crash. Their name has not yet been released.

River Road will be closed between Viewcrest Drive and Brown Island Road for several hours due to the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

#rafficalert south #salemoregon UPDATE at 0910: Road closure adjustment. River RD closed between Viewcrest DR and Brown Island RD S (the entrance to Minto-Brown Park). Please be patient with the traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/raQJk9y0dJ — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) October 5, 2023

No other details about the crash have been released.

