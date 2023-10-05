One killed in crash involving dump truck in Salem
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.
Police say the crash, which involved a dump truck and SUV, occurred on River Road South at Viewcrest Drive South. One person was killed in the crash. Their name has not yet been released.
River Road will be closed between Viewcrest Drive and Brown Island Road for several hours due to the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.