‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 critically injured in Newberg plane crash

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died and one was seriously injured when a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Newberg on Tuesday evening.

The next day, authorities identified the victims who died as 20-year-old Barrett Bevacqua and 22-year-old Michele Cavallotti, both of Hillsboro. Cavallotti was an instructor with the Hillsboro Aero Academy and Bevacqua was a student pilot.

A third occupant of the plane, 20-year-old Emily Hurd of Hillsboro survived, but was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, people called 911 after seeing a small airplane spiral toward the ground and crash near North Cedar Street. Firefighters found the plane crashed through the roof of a home and had come to a rest partially in the home and part of the backyard. There were people inside the house, but they were all able to safely get out.

Barrett Bevacqua’s parents say he has had his eye on the sky his whole life.

“He knew from the time he was two that that’s what he wanted to do, to be a pilot. He was definitely living his dream,” Haley Bevacqua said. “I tell this story all the time. Everyone else, when they had a 2-year-old, was watching The Lion King a hundred times. We watched Top Gun a thousand times.”

Barrett’s family say he made an impact on everyone from friends, to teachers and football coaches. They also he was smart, with plenty of career paths but nothing spoke to him like becoming a pilot.

“He was like ‘fine I’ll be an engineer. Ugh, fine, I’ll be a doctor if I have to, or a lawyer, those are the three things people tell me to do because I’m smart,’ but he wasn’t excited about any of those so as soon as he found out about this pilot program - no it wasn’t even three days - it was the next day he went to his counselor at school told him he was dropping out of medicine and going into aviation,” Haley Bevacqua said.

Barrett finished the program last year. Last week, he earned his pilot’s license and planned to eventually fly internationally.

When they got the call about the crash in Newberg, they were completely heartbroken and immediately flew to Oregon.

“Yesterday was a fantastic day, until it wasn’t, and it turned our world upside down,” Haley Bevacqua said.

His family said they hope Barrett is remembered for the kind, happy person he was, and that his friends will carry on his spirit.

Barrett’s sister, Brooklyn Bevacqua, said he would want people to keep living how Barrett lived.

“And I think our family and all of our friends will do that for him when we can,” Brooklyn Bevacqua said.

The plane was from the Hillsboro Aero Academy, who put out a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“We at Hillsboro Aero Academy are deeply saddened to report an aircraft accident that resulted in the deaths of two members of our aviation community and serious injury to a third,” the statement said. “We can confirm that one of our aircraft on a training flight crashed near the town of Newberg, OR on the evening of October 3rd.”

