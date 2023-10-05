Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council has voted to foreclose on several delinquent properties that have become major eyesores.

The city is foreclosing on five properties because the owners were late on tax payments. The properties are all located on Portland’s east side.

People who live near them have been complaining about them for a while, but Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says there’s a good reason why it’s taken some time to take action.

“It is designed to be hard for the city to take people’s private property,” Mayor Wheeler said. “It gives people every opportunity to correct the situation.”

Originally, nine properties were on the list but that was reduced to five after some owners came forward to address their delinquent payments.

