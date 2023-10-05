Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures

The Portland City Council has voted to foreclose on several delinquent properties that have become major eyesores.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council has voted to foreclose on several delinquent properties that have become major eyesores.

The city is foreclosing on five properties because the owners were late on tax payments. The properties are all located on Portland’s east side.

People who live near them have been complaining about them for a while, but Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says there’s a good reason why it’s taken some time to take action.

“It is designed to be hard for the city to take people’s private property,” Mayor Wheeler said. “It gives people every opportunity to correct the situation.”

SEE ALSO: ‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland

Originally, nine properties were on the list but that was reduced to five after some owners came forward to address their delinquent payments.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash in Newberg
2 dead, 1 injured when small plane crashes through Newberg home
Teenager missing from Washington
17-year-old Washington girl last seen in Forest Grove missing for almost a week
‘Our world turned upside down’: 2 die, 1 injured in Newberg plane crash
Community remembers 2 lost in plane crash with candlelight vigil at Hillsboro Aero Academy
Lights
Dodge Ram truck hits, kills young child in Washington County
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith issues an apology after making ‘milking’ gesture during game against Utah

Latest News

The Portland City Council has voted to foreclose on several delinquent properties that have...
Portland City Council approves several delinquent property foreclosures
The Boys & Girls Club is honoring a Portland teacher by renaming one of their locations after...
Boys & Girls Club location renamed in honor of Portland teacher
Portland firefighters had to do some quick thinking to get a man to the hospital when an...
Firefighters save Portland man having stroke with quick response
"It's gotten worse" OD incident
‘It’s gotten worse’: People react to Monday’s mass overdose incident in Portland