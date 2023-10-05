Reward offered after mother of 5 dies in Tigard hit-and-run

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A reward is being offered for tips in the hit-and-run death of a mother of five in Tigard.

Officers responded Sept. 18 at 8:53 p.m. to a crash on Southwest Hall Boulevard near Southwest Pfaffle Street. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Maria Negrete in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Tigard police said she was a single mother of five children, ranging in age from 10 to 25.

After speaking with the victim’s boyfriend, police learned the boyfriend was driving down SW Hall Boulevard in the southbound lane with the woman as his passenger. After something was thrown out the car window, the boyfriend stopped his car in the center lane and got out to retrieve it.

SEE ALSO: OHSU to partner with Portland police, community groups to prevent, limit gun deaths

Police say the boyfriend then reported hearing a thud, realizing his girlfriend had also gotten out of the car and was hit by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

The car fled the scene, heading south on Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kaci Mace at 503-718-1800 or kaci.mace@tigard-or.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Click here to learn more. An anonymous tip can be submitted here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.