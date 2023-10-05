Third Shake Shack opening this month in Oregon

File.
File.(Provided by Shake Shack)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – Shake Shack, the fast-food chain known for its burgers and milkshakes, has announced the grand opening of its third Oregon location.

The new Shake Shack will open at Bridgeport Village in Tigard on Monday, October 16, at 10:30 a.m.

Shake Shack joins a lineup of new businesses at Bridgeport Village, part of a $35 million renovation.

To celebrate the grand opening on Oct. 16, Shake Shack says the first visitors will be given a custom, reusable Shake Shack cold cup. Moreover, Shake Shack, known for its “Something Good” mission, will donate $1 from each sandwich sold at the Bridgeport Village Shack to Sustainable Northwest.

The Tigard location is the third I Oregon following the first in Beaverton and a downtown Portland location.

Situated at 7439 SW Bridgeport Rd, Tigard, OR 97224, this marks the third Shake Shack to grace the Beaver State.

